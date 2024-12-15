Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that portfolios will be allocated to new ministers in the next two to three days.

Addressing a press conference after 39 legislators of Mahayuti took oath as ministers as part of the expansion of the cabinet on the eve of the winter session of the legislature, Fadnavis said Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure.

While Fadnavis didn't mention any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will start working towards developing Maharashtra.

"We have decided on the portfolio allocation and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said.

He slammed the opposition MVA for terming the Mahayuti government as a "government of EVM".

"Our government came to power because every vote has gone for Maharashtra. My government works by the Constitution and respecting the dignity of the Constitution is our priority," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis announced a probe by SIT into the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

"The case has been given to CID and a special SIT will be set up to investigate. Culprits will be punished," the chief minister said.

He said the violence in Parbhani was orchestrated and pointed out that the stone replica of the Constitution was desecrated by a mentally unstable person who has been arrested.

"I have directed the police to take action against those protesters involved in stone pelting in

Parbhani," he added.

Fadnavis said he and his deputies- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar- have told new ministers that they would be subjected to a performance audit.

"Performance audit of ministers will be done and all three of us have agreed to this," he said.

The CM said those leaders of the BJP who couldn't find a place in the Cabinet may be assigned an organisational role.

Shinde said he had decided at the Shiv Sena party level to give two-and-a-half years to new ministers. "Those who work good will progress," he added.

Earlier in the day, the opposition MVA targeted the Maharashtra government over farmers' plight, price rise, jobs and a sarpanch's murder.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the government was doing a “drama” by keeping the session only for six days. Earlier, the Nagpur session used to be held for anywhere between three weeks and one month, said the Sena (UBT) leader.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government was ready to respond to all issues raised by the Opposition provided they do so on the floor of the legislature instead of speaking to media.

