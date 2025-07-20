Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 20 (PTI) A portion of the roof of a government upper primary school at Karthikappally in Kerala's Alappuzha district collapsed on Sunday following heavy rains, police sources said.

No injuries were reported as the incident occurred on a holiday.

Though the school authorities said no classes were being conducted in the specific building, parents of students told reporters that classes were going on in the building where the portion of the roof collapsed.

The school is reportedly more than 150 years old. More than 1,000 students are studying in the school, sources said.

A new building constructed for the school is nearing completion and classes will soon be shifted to the new classrooms, the school authorities said.

Local people and parties including the CPI(M), Congress and BJP held protests before the school after the incident.

