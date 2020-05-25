India News | Posters Claiming Congress MP 'missing' Put Up in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Posters targeting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, which accused him of being absent during the ongoing COVID-19 phase were sighted in multiple locations in the Nagaon district on Monday.

The posters in Assamese language crept up in Mission Market, walls of the Nagaon High School, among other areas of the city today.

The poster accused the Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon of remaining absent from his constituency for the past six months.

No political party, or leader has so far taken responsibility for the posters which surfaced overnight in the region. (ANI)

