Kohima, Aug 6 (PTI) An employee of the state Power Department was allegedly shot dead in Nagaland's Peren district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dichungbe Newme (40), a resident of New Beisumpui village, they said.

He was shot dead by two men when he was alone at his home around 8 pm on Tuesday, they added.

A case has been registered at Ahthibung police station in connection with the incident, officials said.

An investigation is underway and search is on to nab the culprits, they said.

