New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood chaired a high-level meeting on the future augmentation plan of Delhi with Power (Secretary), and Discoms. He directed the Secretary (Power) to prepare a Power Master Plan for Delhi.

Sood headed the meeting on the future augmentation plan of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and Discoms in the coming year, as well as for the next three years.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav Declared 'Rajya Mahotsav': Maharashtra Government Elevates Century-Old Festival to State Festival Status, Plans Cultural Programs, Global Outreach and Tourism Promotion to Showcase Marathi Heritage.

According to a release, DTL presented the projected addition plan for power capacity up to March 2029, which will provide significant relief to Delhi over the next three years, starting from the current year, to ensure there is no power shortage during the peak demand in the forthcoming summer session 2026-27.

The three DISCOMs, TPDDL, BRPL, and BYPL, submitted their augmentation plan up to September 2026, which includes the setting up of transformers at various sites in Delhi, with a capacity of 66KV/33KV, 11KV, and LT levels. The total cost to be incurred in the augmentation will be approximately Rs 1937 Crores.

Also Read | Odisha Higher Education Department Orders Mandatory Display of Women Helpline Number and Urgent Sensitisation on Sexual Harassment Laws Across All Universities and Colleges Following Student's Tragic Death.

Sood inquired about the total load on the DTLs being 90 per cent so far and how much load will be reduced by the next year, and within the next three years. The concerned officer informed that by 2028-29, the load will be reduced to 70 per cent by way of the installation of new TDs and the repair of old substations. The Total transmission capacity will be around 24000 MVA, whereas the expected demand will be around 11000 MVA.

The Minister was informed that by the year 2028-29, two new substations will be added in Gopalpur and Tikri Khurd, with both generating a total of 4000 MVA of electricity. He asked why there was a delay in execution since 2022-23? The Minister was informed that there was a power grid issue, no bid had been received, the scheme had now been prepared, and the board needed to approve it, the release stated.

The Discoms informed that they have been facing delays in acquiring land for installing Distribution Transformers (DTs). Ashish Sood directed the Power (Secretary) to conduct meetings of the Discoms with the concerned area MLAs and the land-owning agencies (DDA and MCD) to overcome the hurdles and ensure there are no obstacles whatsoever in meeting the deadlines.

Sood directed the Secretary (Power) to prepare a Power Master Plan for Delhi, which will streamline electricity generation and transmission within the city. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)