Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the inauguration of the Advanced Night Vision Factory in Andhra Pradesh's Nimmaluru, highlighting how the technology will help elevate India's defence exports and foster development in drone technology and the industry.

"The inauguration of the Advanced Night Vision Factory in Nimmaluru is another step towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. This factory will enhance India's ability to manufacture night vision devices, missile sensors, and drone guard systems. The equipment manufactured here will also elevate India's defence exports," PM Modi said, addressing a public gathering here.

PM Modi said that the power of India-made products was also seen during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have already witnessed the power of India-made products in Operation Sindoor. I am delighted that the Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to make Kurnool India's drone hub. The drone industry will foster the development of many new sectors related to futuristic technology in Kurnool and Andhra. The brilliance of drones in Operation Sindoor, which has astonished the world. In the future, Kurnool is poised to become a national power in the drone sector," PM Modi said.

To strengthen defence manufacturing dedicated to the nation, the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district was established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around Rs.360 crore.

The facility will manufacture advanced electro-optical systems for the Indian Defence Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in defence production and promoting skilled employment in the region, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office.

While crediting the rapid pace of development in the state to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, PM Modi further hit out at the Congress party for "neglecting the capabilities of Andhra Pradesh."

"Andhra Pradesh is becoming a major hub for the success of self-reliant India. Congress governments have harmed the entire country by neglecting the capabilities of Andhra Pradesh. The state, which could have led the entire country forward, has found itself struggling for its own development. I am pleased that the image of Andhra Pradesh has changed under the NDA government. Under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Andhra Pradesh is becoming a new force for self-reliant India", he said.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi also inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects Rs 13,430 crore in Andhra. The developmental projects span across key sectors including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in India's rapid pace of development, and said that with such a pace, the project of Viksit Bharat 2047 will definitely bear fruit when India completes a century of Independence. (ANI)

