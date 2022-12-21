Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): BJP's Kerala Vice President KS Radhakrishnan has hit out at the ruling LDF-led government as well as the previous UDF regime in the state for promoting terrorism by failing to act against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been proscribed by the Centre.

"There's an unfortunate situation in Kerala, both the LDF and the UDF governments keep unanimity in promoting terrorism. Economically, socially and religiously powerful groups are promoting terrorism. The Kerala Police doing nothing against the PFI, they're providing them help," the BJP leader said.

"A strong group is promoting terror activities in Kerala and getting financial assistance from abroad. The government in Kerala instead of curbing them, is providing facilities for the terror group," Radhakrishnan said.

Attributing the upsurge of media and printing houses in Kerala post-1980, Radhakrishnan said, "Jamaat-e-Islami publically admitted that they got money to establish groups of media in Kerala with the help of Islamic funding."

Giving a background to the activities of PFI in Kerala, he stated that these parties remain unopposed in Kerala.

"PFI has been assisted by popular members of the LDF and the UDF," Radhakrishnan said while talking to ANI.

He also alleged that the Islamic groups have been giving funds to the prominent political parties of the UDF and the LDF.

"Just because they get money, they favour terror groups in Kerala," he added.

Accusing the Kerala Police of providing help to the PFI, he said that banning the organization was not enough.

He claimed that the government was not taking action against PFI despite the court orders.

"Either the government of Kerala is afraid of the Islamic groups or they have been sufficiently compensated by the Islamic terror groups," the BJP leader added.

He demanded a clarification from the Chief Minister of Kerala in this regard.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted in the Special NIA Court at Kochi that the banned PFI leaders in Kerala were in touch with some of the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda leaders.

NIA also submitted that there is a secret wing of PFI working to prepare a hit list of people belonging to other communities and their activities were centred around the PFI office.

The case pertains that the PFI leaders and workers were detained after the simultaneous raids across the country on September 22 and they were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The PFI was banned by the Central government in September this year five years for allegedly having "links" with global terror organisations like the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country. (ANI)

