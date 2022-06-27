Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Monday evening, a senior party leader said.

"A number of issues related to the organisation and the victory of BJP candidates in the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats came up for discussion. He (Pradhan) congratulated the party leaders and workers for the victory in the bypolls," the senior state BJP leader told PTI.

Both the deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the meeting.

