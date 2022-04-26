Agartala, Apr 26 (PTI) Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Tuesday challenged Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik for a TV debate on the Greater Tipraland issue.

Debbarma, who has been demanding a separate state of Greater Tipraland for the indigenous people of Tripura, asked people to be aware of leaders who want to create fear.

Also Read | India Post Warns Public Against Fraudulent Websites Claiming To Provide Prizes Through Certain Surveys, Quizzes.

Bhoumik on Monday had accused the former royal scion of trying to divide the people of the state by raising the Greater Tipraland issue, and went to refer to him as the "so-called Bubagra (king)".

"Hon Madam Bhowmik since you want to challenge this so-called Bubagra then why not do it on a TV Debate? Neutral venue one on one and I promise to be respectful," Debbarma said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Delhi: 66-Year-Old Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank by Availing Rs 19 Crore Credit Facility From Bank Through Forged Means.

He said that the demand of Greater Tipraland is for the indigenous people but not against anyone.

"Those who want to create paranoia amongst communities in Tripura please hear out that we are not against anyone! Beware of these leaders who create fear!" he said in another post.

When contacted for comment, state BJP's media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar said, "I have not spoken to Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik today over the issue. Tomorrow, we will give an official reply on the development."

Meanwhile, in an attempt to consolidate strength, Debbarma reached out to the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP.

"Our demands are almost the same - why not come together. Is our personal interest bigger than our people? Don't stay silent and come together for a common cause. I am still waiting," he said in another Facebook post.

The IPFT, once a mighty force in the tribal areas riding on the demand for Tipraland, failed to win a single seat in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)