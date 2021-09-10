New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday slammed the Congress decision to not join the proposed inquiry committee to investigate the unprecedented ruckus the Rajya Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session over the insurance businesses bill and termed the move as reprehensible.

"Rajya Sabha has its own dignity. It's unfortunate that the Opposition refused to join the committee formed to probe the unfortunate incident in the House. The step (of setting up inquiry committee) was taken to safeguard democratic values. This (Congress reaction) is reprehensible," Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, told ANI.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 25,010 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Test Positivity Rate at 16.53%.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu stating that the inquiry committee into the incidents of August 11, 2021, seems like a "design to intimidate MPs into silence".

He said it will not only suppress the voices of the people's representatives "but will deliberately brush aside all those who are uncomfortable to the government".

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on August 11 with some opposition MPs alleging manhandling by marshals and two marshals filing complaints regarding violence against them.

The government had demanded that a committee should be formed to look into incidents of "gross indiscipline" by opposition members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)