Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday heaped praise on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that the latter is the youngest senior counsel in the Supreme Court.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Central Learning Theatre (CLT), Knowledge Resource and Data Centre (KRDC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Karnataka's Dharwad.

"He is the youngest senior counsel in the Supreme Court. Just after ten and a half years, he became the senior counsel. So far, this is a record, and nobody has become a senior counsel in such a short span and young age," Pralhad Joshi said.

"The names of the popular lawyers that you often hear on television; he has fought case against all of them and never lost a single case. This is his track record," he added.

Vice President Dhankhar has practised in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections on a Janata Dal ticket. He also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. His politics were initially influenced by former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a one-day-visit to Karnataka, inaugurated the Central Learning Theatre (CLT), Knowledge Resource and Data Centre (KRDC) at IIT, earlier in the day.

The Vice President also laid the foundation stone for the Rooftop Solar Panel facility at the institute. (ANI)

