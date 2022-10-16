Panaji (Goa) [India], October 16 (ANI): The sharp contrast in the socio-economics of India is due to anti-people policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the past eight years and an alarming rise in the unemployment rate is also the cause of starvation, said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the slogan of 'Na khaunga, na khaane doonga'. Today, the second part of the slogan has turned into reality," stated Amit Patkar.

The Goa Congress president claimed that the BJP governments in Goa, Haryana and other states also contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endeavour to promote his friend to be the second richest person in the world by pushing India to 107th position (in Global Hunger Index) by allowing tonnes of foodgrains to rot and waste.

The wastage was deliberately done to facilitate crony capitalists to import foodgrains like toor dal and earn fortunes. The statistical data has exposed the pro-rich and anti-poor agenda of the BJP government, Amit Patkar said.

The state Congress president said people should think of the game plan of the BJP. "The capitalists are funding BJP to buy members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who in turn help them push their proposals of mega projects causing destruction to the environment, forest, wildlife. Poor people suffer in the bargain," said Amit Patkar. (ANI)

