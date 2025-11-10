Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday took a dig at the NDA, saying that the Bihar elections have become a fight between "Biharis" and "Baharis" (outsiders).

Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Pramod Tiwari said, "The Bihar elections are 'Biharis' vs 'Baharis'...I stayed in Bihar for 6 days, including on the voting day. Voters in Bihar are divided into sides now- one is Biharis, and on the other side are 'Baharis'..."

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts.

These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

Meanwhile, Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Of these 122 assembly constituencies, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five. Compared to the 2015 elections, the BJP's tally in these constituencies dropped to 36, while the grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD, and Congress, won 80 seats.

In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats.

The phase will also decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). (ANI)

