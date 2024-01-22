Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday cited the Tamil Nadu government's stand over conducting Shri Ram Temple consecration related events in the state, saying no permission was needed for functions in private enclosures and held that Bhakti towards God is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the social equilibrium.

Hours ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the grand temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the HC also said it will be left open to the organisers to make arrangements for live streaming of the consecration ceremony.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order on a writ petition challenging the refusal of permission by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Avadi Division, Pattabhiram Division Incharge (first respondent) to conduct Bhajan and Annadanam on Monday at a marriage hall in Pattabhiram in the city. The petition was filed by L Ganapathy.

The State, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan, said functions, bhajans and Annadhanams that are conducted in private enclosures like mandapams, private temples and any other private place do not require any permission from the police.

It will be left open to the organisers to make arrangements for live streaming of the Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya.

"Where, by conducting such functions, there is a possibility of spill over to the place which is accessed by the general public, the same has to be informed to the police in order to enable the police to take necessary measures to keep the situation under control and to ensure that no disturbance is caused to the free movement of the general public. If such functions are planned to be conducted within temples, which are within the control of the HR & CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Department, the concerned official belonging to the Department must be informed about the same before hand, and the permission will be granted subject to reasonable conditions imposed by the Department," the government submitted.

Further, wherever, considering the local situation, the police is of the opinion that the area is sensitive, it will be left open to it to impose such restrictions and to ensure that the function does not lead to any unnecessary law and order problem, he added.

He also submitted that permission has been granted by the first respondent subsequently and the copy of the proceedings was also placed before this Court.

The judge said the "above stand taken by the State Government and the Police makes it quite clear that conducting the function considering the auspicious occasion, singing Bhajans/ uttering Rama Nama, (conducting) Annadhanams is not per se prohibited or restricted and it must be borne in mind that all this will be done in a responsible and pious manner today without giving rise to any law and order problem."

"No misinformation or wrong information must be permitted to be spread and this will be kept in mind by all parties concerned. Ultimately everyone concerned must keep in mind that Bhakti towards God is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the equilibrium prevailing in the society," the judge said and disposed of the petition.

Incidentally, the BJP had on Sunday alleged the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Department and police denied permission, across the state, to private groups, individuals and party workers to hold events on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

