Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Political and election strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj party, Prashat Kishor on Tuesday held discussions with functionaries of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as part of efforts to formulate a winning strategy for the party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, due in 2026.

Kishor analysed key pointers including the political scenario, and the feasibility of aligning with potential parties with functionaries in a meeting that went on for over three hours. The popular strategist held consultations with party general secretary N Anand, election management general secretary, Aadhav Arujuna and the party's political strategist John Arokiyasamy before interacting with functionaries.

The discussions also covered the current structure of the party and the hierarchy, according to social media posts of 'Actor Vijay Team.'

The deliberations on Tuesday follows Prashant Kishor agreeing to be a 'special adviser,' to the party following a meeting on February 10 with its founder president Vijay besides Aadhav Arjuna, 'the man behind the arrangement,' and John Arokiyasamy.

Despite repeated calls and messages seeking comments, Anand, regarded as the 'number two' in the party did not respond. Arjuna, when he was on the DMK side, had already worked with Kishor ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Vijay announced the formation of his party on February 2, 2024 and held a mega conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district in October last year and had announced secular, social justice principles to be the key guiding ideal of his party.

