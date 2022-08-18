New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires all to follow the path of virtue in one's thought, words and action.

In a message, the president said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well being and virtue.

Also Read | HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 120 Apprentice Posts, Apply at hal-india.co.in; Check Details Here.

“He propagated the concept of ‘Nishkam Karma' and enlightened the people about the attainment of ultimate truth through the path of ‘Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and action,” Murmu said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, according to a Rahstrapati Bhavan communiqué.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Principal, President and Lecturer of Private College in Dharwad Sexually Exploit Girl Students, FIR Lodged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)