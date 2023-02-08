Pre-poll violence rocks Meghalaya ahead of assembly elections in the state in 2023 (Photo/ANI)

Phulbari (Meghalaya) [India], February 8 (ANI): Meghalaya witnessed pre-poll violence, ahead of the assembly elections 2023 in the state.

Clashes were reported between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and National People's Party (NPP) workers in the Phulbari assembly constituency of West Garo Hills late Tuesday night.

TMC candidate SG Esmatur Mominin alleged that "several party workers were attacked by NPP men".

"The attack occured at around 10.30 pm at the Charbatapara booth on Tuesday when NPP workers allegedly vandalised the premises where TMC members were conducting a meeting," Mominin alleged.

A video purportedly of the clash went viral on social media.

"The NPP workers allegedly barged into the meeting premises and created a ruckus," Mominin alleged.

One Nozrul Hoque, a TMC member was injured during the clashes, TMC candidate Mominin said.

TMC workers rushed him to the nearby Phulbari CHC, they said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to travel to the northeast on two different occasions next week, a senior party official confirmed.

Talking to ANI, the party official said that Nadda will be launching the party manifesto for upcoming assembly polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

In the northeast region, BJP was elected twice- in 2016 followed by 2021 and then in Manipur which elected the BJP government in 2017 as well as in 2022. The party is hopeful that they will be able to form the government for another consecutive term in Tripura as well.

However, in Meghalaya, the BJP is going solo after having declared that they will not form any alliance, despite the fact that currently it holds an alliance with the National People's Party (NPP).

A TMC statement said Mominin was in contact with the injured party worker, adding TMC workers have been appealed to remain calm and work for the constituency,

The Chief Electoral Officer and the Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills could not be contacted for details of the incident.

Mentionable, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly polls in Tura. The assembly polls are slated for February 27.

Notably, CM Conrad is seeking re-election from South Tura, which he won after being elected as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in the bye-election for the seat in August 2018.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 6, 2018.

The nominations will be scrutinised on February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 10, 2023. The polling is on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2, 2023. (ANI)

