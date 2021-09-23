Banihal (J&K), Sep 23 (PTI) A pregnant woman was found dead with her throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday, police said.

"Police received an information from reliable sources that one pregnant lady namely Zubaida Begum was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit at her home at Darshipora this morning," they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Child, Ends Life in Rudrapur Area of Udham Singh Nagar District.

Consequently, a team from Banihal police station was immediately dispatched and top police officials reached the spot.

Sensing some mischief, police has taken cognisance in this regard and a case of murder has been registered at Banihal police station, they said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

The investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to find out if any foul play has happened, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)