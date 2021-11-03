Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 3 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing in Kedarnath ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 5.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and thereafter inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and also unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya here.

A devotee, who came to visit the Kedarnath temple, said, "After 2013, PM Modi has done a lot of developments in this place. I want some hotels to come up in Kedarnath."

Another devotee said, "I am coming here every year from 2011. After 2013, a number of development works have been done. People are also getting employment."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command and Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building.

The Prime Minister will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath. He will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. (ANI)

