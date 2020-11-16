New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal and said he was down to earth politician who was devoted to the empowerment of backward and disadvantaged sections in his long political career.

Bhanwarlal Meghwal died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after undergoing treatment for an ailment. He was 72.

Also Read | Karnataka to Release Salaries of 1.3 Lakh Staff of State-Run Transport Corporations.

"Saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Government of Rajasthan. He was a down to earth politician who was devoted to the empowerment of backward and disadvantaged sections in his long political career. My condolences to his family and colleagues," the President said in a tweet.

State mourning will be observed in Rajasthan tomorrow and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. The government offices will also remain closed. (ANI)

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 Smartphone With 4500 mAh Battery & Dual Rear Camera Likely to Launch in India This Month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)