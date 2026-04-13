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Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot at Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday, President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that several AIIMS have been established across the country to provide world-class tertiary healthcare at an affordable cost. "They are playing a pivotal role in providing quality medical education, fostering research and innovation, undertaking public health initiatives, and formulating national health policies." She said that the commitment of AIIMS to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is praiseworthy, as per the statement.

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The President said that AIIMS Rajkot is a new institution. "It has a long journey ahead in the fields of medical education, research and service."

She urged the policymakers of the AIIMS Rajkot to incorporate into their objectives not only the core goals of AIIMS but also the resolution of the specific health challenges prevalent in this region. She underlined that good governance plays a pivotal role in the healthy growth of any organisation.

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"Steps taken right at the outset to ensure good governance and transparency will have a far-reaching impact on the development of this institution"

The President said that the medical profession is not merely a profession; it is also a commitment to the service of humanity. "This profession demands not only scientific knowledge but also sensitivity, patience and humility.

She stated that the white coat that the doctors wear, symbolises the trust the society places in them during moments of illness and uncertainty. "The responsibility of upholding this trust rests upon the shoulders of doctors"

The President said that technological advancements are occurring at an unprecedented pace in the medical field.

"Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, precision medicine and digital health services are rapidly transforming the landscape and potential of the medical world"

She advised graduating students to remain prepared to embrace these changes. She said that by adopting the latest technologies, they will not only be able to enhance their knowledge and skills but also treat diseases more effectively. However, the role of human empathy in medicine can never be replaced. "A doctor's gentle words, a reassuring smile, and the patience to truly listen can often heal in ways that medicine alone cannot."

The President said that being a good doctor is a significant achievement. "However, being a doctor imbued with human values such as integrity, compassion, and a spirit of benevolence is an even greater one". She stated that skilled and socially conscious doctors have the power to bring about profound change in society. She advised them to play a vital role in nation-building by making constructive use of their position.

The President said that the good health of the citizens is a crucial factor in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

"The Union Government has taken several steps to ensure access to quality healthcare services for its citizens. These efforts are already yielding positive results. However, these initiatives will gain greater momentum when all stakeholders move forward together in unison. In this context, the role of institutions of national importance, such as AIIMS, becomes even more critical. They are tasked with guiding the nation's healthcare sector by establishing new benchmarks in medical research and innovation"

She expressed confidence that AIIMS Rajkot will set new benchmarks through its significant contribution towards realising the national objective of equitable and accessible healthcare. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)