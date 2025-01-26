President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag as she led the countrymen in celebrating India's 76th Republic Day today, January 26. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem and 21-gun salute. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's Republic Day 2025 celebrations today as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Droupadi Murmu and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at Kartavya Path for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The Republic Day parade will showcase the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path. Republic Day 2025 Celebrations Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling, Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Droupadi Murmu Unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path, on the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 National anthem and 21 Gun salute follows. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/6969bmx2B4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

