New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota, where nine people lost their lives after a car fell into the Chambal river.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Kota, Rajasthan. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman Dies After Being Raped, Set Ablaze in Narayanpet.

As many as nine people died after the car they were riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

Also Read | Education Ministry to Organise Brainstorming Webinar on Implementation of Union Budget 2022 Announcements on February 21.

"The death of nine people, including the groom, after the car of the wedding procession in Kota fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. After talking to the collector, got information about the whole incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace," read Gehlot's tweet roughly translated from Hindi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)