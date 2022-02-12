New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and recalled his contributions to the world of industry.

The president said Bajaj's career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Has Been Using Pegasus Since She Came to Power in 2016, Says Anirban Ganguly.

Prime Minister Modi said Bajaj was also passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday due to illness in Pune. He was 83.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: From CM Pramod Sawant To Michael Lobo, Here Are Five Key Candidates Contesting Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

In a tweet, President Kovind said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

The prime minister tweeted, "Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)