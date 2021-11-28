Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a new campus and attend the first convocation ceremony of Patanjali University in Haridwar today.

"The entire university is dedicated to the service of the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to inaugurate its new campus and for the first convocation. It is our good fortune that we can back to society through the medium of education," Yoga Guru Ramdev told ANI.

Sharing the aim and objectives behind the university, he said, "We wants to make this the world's best university with a capacity of 1 lakh students. Through this university, we aim to create an India which will lead the world in socio-economic, political and religious spheres using Vedic knowledge and spirituality.

"Patanjali has such a huge infrastructure be it in the field of science, manufacturing, innovation, research, technology, everything. We provide huge exposure to students in marketing, sales, manufacturing to agriculture," he added.

"We want to become the best university in the world. I wish that our children won't have to go to Australia, Canada, America or Europe, but the world will come here to study," he added. (ANI)

