New Delhi (India), August 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Goa from September 5 to 7, the Department of Information and Publicity, Goa said on Tuesday.

it said the President will be attending the presentation of the President's Colour and the Naval Aviation.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA Increased After DA Hike, Say Reports; Know Revised Rates Here.

President Kovind will also be attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of INS Hansa on September 6, which is going to be held at INS Hansa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)