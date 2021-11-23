New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25, a statement issued on Tuesday by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on Wednesday, it said.

Also Read | 'Absconder' Notice Pasted at Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh's Juhu Home.

Kovind will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University on Thursday, the statement said.

Also Read | Mangalore University Result 2021 For Undergraduate 1st, 3rd And 5th Semesters At Official Website mangaloreuniversity.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Result.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)