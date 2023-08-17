Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu here on Thursday launched the 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' organised by Brahma Kumaris.

The campaign aims to address the issue of drug abuse in society and the country.

In her speech at Raj Bhavan, the President expressed concern over the impact of drug abuse on youth and their ability to choose the right direction in life.

To address the drug abuse issue, she emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach which includes medication, social solidarity and political will.

The President also praised organisations like Brahma Kumaris for their efforts in discussing and working to solve the drug abuse issue in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that drug abuse is a matter of concern for society and the country. "Due to these addictions, youth are not able to choose the right direction in their lives. This is very worrying, and there is a need to work on all fronts in this matter," she stated according to a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President said that any kind of addiction develops due to mental stress and peer pressure. Addiction is harmful to health. Many other disorders also arise from addiction. Family and friends of drug addicts also suffer a lot of trouble. She urged all youth to bring into the notice of the family of any addicted friend about the addiction,” it stated.

“The President urged the people who consume drugs to not ruin their life. She said that if they are under any kind of stress, they should talk to their friends, family or any social organization. There is no problem that they cannot face with their willpower. She stated that anti-social elements take advantage of drug usage and addiction. The money spent in buying drugs is also used in criminal activities. She expressed confidence that addicted people would come out of this bad habit for their own good and in the interest of the society and the country,” the release further stated.

The President said, “Youth are our most important assets. The time and energy that they should spend on strengthening the foundation of their future, is being wasted because of addiction. Educational institutions should find out whether the students are going in the wrong direction. If something comes to the fore, action should be taken immediately.” (ANI)

