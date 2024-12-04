Puri (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended the Navy Day celebration and witnessed the Operational Demonstration conducted by the Indian Navy at Puri Beach, Odisha on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all personnel of the Indian Navy on Navy Day and said that today, on 4th December, we celebrate our glorious victory in the 1971 war and commemorate the selfless service and supreme sacrifice made by naval personnel in defence of the motherland. India is grateful to all personnel of the Indian Navy and every Indian salutes them for serving the nation with honour and courage.

The President said that India's geography has endowed us with all the elements necessary to be a great maritime nation. A long coastline, island territories, seafaring population, and developed maritime infrastructure encouraged India's maritime activities along the coast and across the oceans from more than 5,000 years ago.

With a glorious maritime heritage and history to look back upon and a future full of promise to look forward to, India has always been a strong maritime nation - our fortunes, glory, and identity being defined by the seas. She expressed confidence that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security, essential to enable our rise to a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The President commended the Navy's pioneering efforts in providing appropriate growth avenues to 'Nari Shakti'. She noted that the Navy was the first service to induct women Agniveers. She said that two women naval officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, provide the best example of this new paradigm, as they circumnavigate the globe in INSV Tarini as part of the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II'. (ANI)

