Navy Day in India is celebrated on December 4 to recognise and honour the achievements and role of the Indian Navy. The date December 4 was chosen as on that day in 1971, the Indian Navy defeated the Pakistani Navy during Operation Trident where the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar. On this day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered. The day is marked by various events such as an open sea swimming competition, ships open for visitors and school children, and performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra among other events. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The Indian Navy is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Indian Navy has an important role in securing the marine borders of the country as well as enhancing the international relations of India through seaport visits, joint exercises, and so on.

Navy Day in India 2024 Date

Navy Day in India will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4.

Navy Day History

In India, Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate Operation Trident, which was the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on December 4, 1971 by the Indian Naval Missile boats as well in to reverence all the martyrs of that war. During the attack, Indian sailors communicated in Russian to avoid detection. Various events take place during Navy Week with the finale on Navy Day.

Navy Day Significance

Navy Day in India holds great significance celebrated to honour the achievements and contributions of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation's maritime borders and interests. The day also holds importance as it commemorates the 1971 Indo-Pak War, during which the Indian Navy launched Operation Trident, a surprise attack on Pakistan's Karachi harbour. This operation highlighted the strategic strength of the Indian Navy and is celebrated annually to commemorate its success.

