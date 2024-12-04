India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 each year to honour the courage and dedication of its naval officers in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders. This day commemorates Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where the Indian Navy played a decisive role. Leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, extended their gratitude to naval warriors for their selfless service. Various events, parades, and naval demonstrations are organised to showcase the Navy’s strength and capabilities. The day serves as a reminder of the Navy’s pivotal role in ensuring India’s security and promoting maritime interests. Navy Day 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Achievements and Role of the Indian Navy.

Rajnath Singh Salutes Naval Warriors on Navy Day 2024

As the country celebrates the Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Navy personnel and their families. The Indian Navy is an important pillar in the national security architecture, safeguarding India's Maritime Security. Our Navy plays a pivotal… pic.twitter.com/7dEIIxKmBF — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2024

Nitin Gadkari Wishes Officers on Navy Day 2024

Indian Navy Day 2024 Wishes by Politicians

"शं नो वरुणः" "भारतीय नौसेना दिवस" पर समस्त वीर नौसैनिकों को नमन करता हूं। आज का दिन मां भारती के उन सभी सपूतों को याद करने का दिन है, जो दिन-रात अदम्य शौर्य व साहस के साथ हमारी समुद्री सीमाओं की रक्षा के लिए तत्पर रहते हैं। यह देश आपके सेवा, समर्पण और बलिदान का सदैव ऋणी रहेगा।… pic.twitter.com/BPGgg8ftYj — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 4, 2024

On Indian Navy Day, we celebrate the valor and dedication of our naval warriors who protect our waters and uphold the nation's honor. Proud to salute their unwavering spirit! #IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/IUDozl1Ip6 — Sana Malik-Shaikh ثنا ملک-شیخ सना मलिक-शेख (@sanamalikshaikh) December 4, 2024

On Indian Navy Day, we salute the selfless service of the women and men of the Indian Navy. Their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our waters and national security is a source of immense pride for the nation. We thank you for your dedicated service and sacrifices for the… pic.twitter.com/d6xrbmKTRw — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2024

