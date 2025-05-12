New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the death of many people, including children and women, in a road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President of India posted on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

On Sunday, 13 people lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a truck collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier on Monday, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao condoled the demise of 13 people who died in the road accident in Saragaon, and called it a "tragic incident."

Also Read | Delhi: Family of 4 Members Hospitalised After Suspected Poison Intake in Sangam Park, Probe Underway.

Arun Sao assured that the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

"13 people have died in a road accident. It is a tragic incident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. The incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprit. The affected families will be given all the requisite help," Arun Sao said.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel raised concern over the increasing accidents in the state and urged the government to take them "seriously."

Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel requested the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to come up with some solutions to prevent road accidents, along with providing ex gratia to the families of the victims.

"I have got information that, including yesterday and today, total 23 people have died in various road accidents. I express my condolences. I request governmet to take these road accident cases seriously. Along with providing ex-gratia, they should come up with some solutions to prevent such road accidents from happening further," he said.

SSP Lal Umed Singh told ANI that people from Chataud were returning to their place when their vehicle collided with a truck.

"Some people from village Chataud had gone to another village to attend a function. They were returning to their place when their vehicle collided with a truck. Many people got injured in the incident. A total of 13 people died and 14 people got injured in the incident," Umed Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)