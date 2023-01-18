New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has delegated two fresh powers to administrators and Lieutenant Governor of six Union Territories (UTs) under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 to formulate the rules where required.

As per two separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, administrators and the Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep have been delegated these powers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BJP District General Secretary Ashish Shukla Booked for 'Abducting' Samajwadi Party Leader's Daughter.

It is directed that the administrator and LGs of the six UTs will exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the appropriate government or state government under these rules until further order, said the notifications issued on January 16.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the Administrator or Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep shall, subject to the control of the President and until further order, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the appropriate Government or State Government under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (35 of 2020), to formulate the rules only in the areas where the Union territory of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are required to formulate rules either as appropriate Government or State Government," states one of the notifications.

Also Read | Noida: 22-Year-Old Teacher Falls in Love With Minor Student, Later Elopes With Him; Case Registered.

The other notification relates to Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the administrator or Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep shall, subject to the control of the President and until further order, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the appropriate Government or State Government under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (37 of 2020), to formulate the rules only in the areas where the Union territory of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are required to formulate rules either as appropriate Government or State Government," said the notification. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)