New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended greetings on Durga Puja.

According to the President's Secretariat, in the message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

"The sacred festival of Durga Puja symbolizes our culture, faith and spiritual heritage. Worshipping Maa Durga in her nine forms is not only a path to spiritual purification but also inspires us to move forward with truth, justice and compassion. This festival promotes the spirit of equality, tolerance and love," the President said.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and to uphold their rightful place in society. I pray to Maa Durga to bestow wisdom and courage upon everyone, and to bless all with happiness and prosperity," President Murmu added.

The pandals, adorned with vibrant decorations, are abuzz with devotion as celebrations intensify for the seventh day of Navratri, Saptami, on Monday.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Kaalratri, considered the fiercest form of Goddess Durga, who is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.

Goddess Kaalratri rides a donkey and wears a garland of skulls around her neck. Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word that means the one who brings the death of darkness.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. According to Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

