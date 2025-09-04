New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Central University of Tamil Nadu deserve special appreciation for maintaining high standards of academics and creating a stimulating environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking. She was happy to note that this University is extending the benefits of learning to a wider segment of society through extension education.

The President was happy to note that the Central University of Tamil Nadu is actively contributing to the comprehensive development of the marginalised sections through initiatives like the Community College and the Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence. She said that education must aim to link individual development with social development. She emphasised that the education must be oriented towards the benefit of the society. She urged all stakeholders of the University to collaborate with the industry to make use of science and technology for the larger good of humanity, particularly enriching nature and ecology.

Highlighting the importance of lifelong learning, the President said that it is worth remembering that being a student is a lifelong affair. Mahatma Gandhi, for example, remained a student all his life, learning languages like Tamil and Bangla, scriptures like the Gita, and skills like making sandals and spinning of Charkha, and so on. The list is practically endless in his case. Gandhiji remained exceptionally alert and active till his very last day. She advised students to keep the sense of wonder alive and remain curious. She said that this will promote continuous learning and the continuous learning will keep their skills always in demand.

The President said that in the last couple of decades, the internet revolution has transformed our world in such a way that many new professions which we had never imagined have come up. Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0, will further change the work culture. In such a dynamic environment, those who can adapt and learn new skills will become leaders of change. She noted that the University's stated mission is to build "a strong character and nurture a value-based transparent work ethics". She expressed confidence that the students of this University will extend that ethical aspect from work to the rest of life. That will develop in them the sensitivity, which is what we need today, she added. (ANI)

