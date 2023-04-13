New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu Pirappu which are being celebrated on April 14 and 15, an official statement said.

“On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad,” Murmu said.

These farmers' festivals, celebrated in different parts of our country, present a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

These festivals are a celebration of the happiness, prosperity and progress which follow the hard work of our "annadata" farmers, it said.

They are also an occasion to respect their hard work, the statement said.

“I wish that these joyous festivals inspire us to contribute to the progress of our nation and spread the spirit of harmony among our fellow citizens,” the statement quoted the president as having said.

