New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Somnath Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, near Veraval town in Gujarat on Friday.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: NC Announces Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi As Candidates for Polls.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1976580666251976901

In a post on X, the President's Secretariat said, "President Droupadi Murmu performed Darshan and Puja at the Somnath temple in Gujarat. She also paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple."

Also Read | Amit Shah Claims Muslim Population in India Rising Due to Infiltration, Says 'Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh Have As Much Right to This Land as Me' (Watch Video).

She also visited Gir National Park and interacted with the local tribal people at Sasan Gir.

During the interaction, the President said that tribal people have many avenues for progress in life. She told them to strive to provide the best possible education for their children. She was pleased to note that the Siddi tribal community, a traditionally marginalised group, has a literacy rate of over 72 per cent, according to the President's Secretariat.

The President stated that the government of India has launched various initiatives for the welfare of tribal people. She urged all to get information about developmental and welfare schemes and not only benefit from them but also connect the people of their village and community with those schemes.

President Murmu stated that the nature-friendly lifestyle of the tribal community serves as a source of inspiration for all.

The President said, "With the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters, we are working to build a society and country where there is an environment of equality, justice, and respect, where the culture and traditions of tribal society are preserved, and the rights of our tribal brothers and sisters are protected. This is crucial to making India a developed nation by the year 2047."

The President will perform Darshan and aarti at the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka today, as per a release. She will also grace the 71st convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)