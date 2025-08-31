New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from September 1 to 3, 2025, a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, President Murmu will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at Mysuru, Karnataka, on September 1.

On September 2, the President will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. On September 3, the President will grace the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that "China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South."

In a post on social media platform X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted that both countries are at a "critical stage in their respective modernisation drive."

"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realise a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," the Chinese envoy noted.

President Murmu on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse incident at Maharashtra's Palghar district.

In a post on X, President Murmu termed the incident "extremely tragic".

"The collapse of a building in Virar, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of several people is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President posted.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday wished Indians living across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)

