Ranchi, November 15: Jharkhand is celebrating its 20th formation day on November 15. Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000. It was carved out of Bihar. The Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000 was passed in Parliament after which the state formed. On Jharkhand’s 20th Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other political leaders extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Jharkhand’s foundation day coincide with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. Notably, Munda played an important role in the Indian independence movement. The Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000 was passed August 2, 2000 carving 18 districts out of Bihar to form Jharkhand state. PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Jharkhand on the State’s Foundation Day, Wishes for Everyone’s Happiness, Prosperity and Good Health.

Here Are Political Wishes on Jharkhand;s Foundation Day:

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet:

जोहार झारखंड! झारखंड के स्‍थापना दिवस के अवसर पर सभी प्रदेशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। झारखंड, प्रभूत प्राकृतिक संसाधनों और समृद्ध संस्‍कृति वाला राज्‍य है, जिस पर हम सभी को गर्व है। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के आशीर्वाद से राज्य, आने वाले वर्षों में निरंतर विकास करता रहे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

झारखंड के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर मैं यहां के सभी लोगों के सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet:

झारखंड की जनता को प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। गत 6 वर्षों से मोदी सरकार राज्य के हर व्यक्ति के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने के लिए समर्पित भाव से काम कर रही है। मैं प्रदेशवासियों के निरंतर कल्याण और समृद्धि की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Tweet:

The state shares its borders with Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. It is the 15th largest state by area, and the 14th largest by population. Hindi is Jharkhand’s official language. State accounts for 40 percent of mineral resource of India.

