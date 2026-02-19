Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The District Police Shimla has arrested a repeat drug trafficking accused under preventive detention provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act as part of its ongoing drive against narcotics to safeguard society from the harmful impact of drugs.

The accused, Gagan Bhushan, son of late Shishu Pal and resident of village Bejori, post office Seema, tehsil Rohru, district Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, was taken into custody and sent to jail for three months after repeatedly being found involved in heroin ("chitta") trafficking despite multiple arrests.

Police said Gagan Bhushan is an accused in several cases registered under the "Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (ND&PS Act) 1985", where heroin/chitta and charas (cannabis) were recovered from his possession, and that he continued illegal drug trafficking even after earlier arrests.

According to police records, he was first arrested on 25th March 2019 at Police Station Jubbhal under Sections 21 and 29 of the ND&PS Act, 1985, with the recovery of approximately 03.25 grams of heroin/chitta.

He was again arrested on 17 July 2022, at Police Station Rohru under Sections 21 and 29 of the ND&PS Act, 1985, in which about 51.33 grams of heroin/chitta were seized. On the same date, he was also arrested in 2022 at Police Station Rohru under the same sections, involving the recovery of nearly 118.97 grams of heroin/chitta.

Subsequently, on 14 February 2023, at Police Station Rohru under Sections 20 and 21 of the ND&PS Act, 1985, police recovered around 02.10 grams of heroin/chitta and 113.78 grams of charas from his possession.

Police stated that the preventive detention has been invoked to weaken drug trafficking networks and prevent the accused from engaging in future illicit narcotics activities.

Superintendent of Police Shimla Gaurav Singh said the district police is working with a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and that strict action will continue to ensure the safety of youth and maintain public order.

Officials added that the action is aimed at protecting society from the adverse effects of drugs, dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring public safety. (ANI)

