New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's football team will play four friendly matches against Swedish clubs during their ongoing preparatory camp in Sweden, according to a release.

The Young Tigresses will take on the senior teams of Hammarby IF on February 19, Taby FK on February 22, Enskede IK Dam on February 25, and Karlbergs BK on February 28 as part of their preparations for April's AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand, the release said.

Also Read | Ishan Kishan To Marry Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Cricketer's Mother Reacts to Buzz After His Grandfather's Confirmation (Watch Video).

India U20 women arrived in Sweden on February 5 and have been training at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, near Stockholm.

India will face Japan (April 2), Australia (April 5) and Chinese Taipei (April 8) in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

Also Read | West Indies Beat Italy by 42 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026; Men in Maroon Head Into Super 8 Unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the Indian senior women's football team will play two friendly matches against Australian club sides Perth RedStar FC and Perth Azzurri on February 19 and 23, respectively, in Perth, Australia.

After wrapping up their training camp in Turkey, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Western Australia on February 11 to continue their preparations for next month's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, as per an AIFF release.

The first match against Perth RedStar FC will be played at Dalmatinac Park at 14:30 IST. The second match against Perth Azzurri will take place at Macedonia Park at 16:00 IST. Both games will be played behind closed doors.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Turkey against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

India U20 women's team's friendly matches in Sweden:

February 19: India U20 Women vs Hammarby IF (Hammarby Sports Ground, Stockholm, at 18:30 IST)

February 22: India U20 Women vs Taby FK (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo)

February 25: India U20 Women vs Enskede IK Dam (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo)

February 28: India U20 Women vs Karlbergs BK (Boson National Sports Centre, Lidingo). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)