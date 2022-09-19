New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of new directors to eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the education ministry.

Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Proceeds Ex-Parte Against Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, News Portal Swarajya With 2018 Contempt Case.

While Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad, the institute's current director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as Director of IIT Goa.

Others appointed for the top posts include -- KN Satyanarayana (IIT Tirupati), Rajiv Prakash (IIT Bhilai), Rajat Moona (IIT Gandhinagar) and Manoj Singh Gaur (IIT Jammu).

Also Read | Monkeypox Spread in India: 14th Case of MPV Reported in the Country, 9th in Delhi, Say Official Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)