Chennai/Bhubaneswar (Tamil Nadu)/(Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Against a bright and hot sky, brighter colours of the rainbow flew when floods of people came together to celebrate love and identity by participating in Pride Parade 2022 in Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

People danced to traditional beats as they participated in the Chennai Pride Parade, Tamil Nadu which was celebrated after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, people were seen carrying flags and wearing glitters on their cheeks, hundreds of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, intersex, queers and allies walked during the Rainbow Pride Walk held in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The main objective of the pride walk is to demand equal rights, social acceptance and dignified life in society. Through the walk, they also raise their voice against the humiliation and struggle they experience in society.

The month of June is observed as Pride Month where participants having various sexual orientations participate in parades, to express pride in their sexual identity. (ANI)

