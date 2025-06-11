Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not clarified his role regarding the all-party delegations sent to different parts of the world following Operation Sindoor. He added that PM Modi keeps on doing such events.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations sent to multiple key partner countries.

While speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut asserted that the nation wants to know whether the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan took place under the pressure of US President Donald Trump.

"The Prime Minister keeps doing such events. The Prime Minister has not clarified his role till now. The nation wants to know whether the ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened under the pressure of President Trump or not", he told reporters.

Sanjay Raut further slammed the Union Government while speaking on the PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) issue. He said that 140 crore people of the country had made up their mind that PM Narendra Modi will take PoK and Pakistan will be "slapped" so hard that it will not even be able to come back.

"140 crore people of the country had this in their mind that now Modi will take POK and Pakistan will be slapped so hard that Pakistan will not get back. Pakistan will be divided into four parts. We were seeing that we will go to Lahore, we will go to Karachi, there will be a (Akhand Hindustan) united India. Modi ji will make Veer Savarkar's dream come true, which has not happened till now", Sanjay Raut added.

The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs and distinguished diplomats, highlighted India's stand against terror and commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations.

Seven groups of all party delegations, including Opposition MPs such as Supriya Sule of NCP-SCP, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors, completed their diplomatic efforts to visit various world capitals and promoted India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation was launched post Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Over 50 people, including members of Parliament from multiple political parties, former ambassadors, and former government officials, visited over 30 countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach post Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

