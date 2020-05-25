India News | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

