New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme at JLN Stadium in the national capital on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also distribute loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi on this occasion.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 during the programme.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister to provide economic support to the marginalised sections, PM SVANidhi was launched on June 1, 2020, amidst the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

It has proven to be transformative for the marginalised communities of street vendors.

Till now, more than 82 lakh loans, amounting to over Rs 10,978 crore, have been disbursed to more than 62 lakh street vendors across the country. Delhi alone has witnessed the distribution of nearly 2 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 232 crores.

The scheme continues to be a beacon of financial inclusion and holistic welfare for those who have been historically underserved.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar - Saket-G Block and Inderlok - Indraprastha.

These corridors will together be of more than 20 km in length and will help improve connectivity and further reduce traffic congestion.

The stations on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G- Block corridor will include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash - 1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G - Block, the release stated.

The stations on the Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Indraprastha. (ANI)

