New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The 17-kilometre Sahibabad-Duhai Depot priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will be commissioned within a few weeks, NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh said on Friday.

The development is a significant breakthrough in terms of high quality transit services in the country.

Speaking at a workshop on Transit Oriented Development, Singh said this is the first time that India will have fast intercity commuter trains running across the National Capital Region.

"We are very close to a transformational transit project very soon. The 17-kilometre priority section of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project will be commissioned within a few weeks," Singh said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) managing director further said, "This is a significant breakthrough in terms of high quality transit services in the country. This is the first time we will have fast intercity commuter trains running across the National Capital Region."

The semi-high-speed regional rail service, named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC aims to commission the entire 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025.

Singh said, "By promoting transit-oriented development, we can effectively reduce urban sprawl, congestion and pollution while enhancing accessibility, affordability and the overall quality of life in urban spaces."

Speaking at the workshop, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Manoj Joshi said the event will inspire a transformative change in urban planning practice and benefit future transit projects.

"I am confident that the collective wisdom and constructive discussions that will take place during this workshop will inspire a transformative change in our urban planning practices and would benefit future transit projects," Joshi said.

The workshop witnessed the participation of leaders from transit agencies, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation and Rail Land Development Authority.

