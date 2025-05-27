Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu interacted with faculty members of IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana here on Monday evening and discussed in detail the challenges of the future in the health sector.

He said that priority will be given to the nurses who worked during the Corona epidemic in the recruitment of nurses, according to an official release.

CM Sukhu said, "The state government is trying to fill various vacant posts in the health department along-with the use of modern technology. The posts of doctors are being filled up on priority and priority will be given to the nurses who worked during the Corona epidemic in the recruitment of nurses. He said that along with para-medical staff, technicians are also being recruited. "

"We are ensuring doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratio as per international standards so that they can get a better environment for work", added the Chief Minister.

The heads of departments of various medical colleges made their presentation and the Chief Minister assured that the state government will provide all possible assistance as per the requirements of each medical college.

The Chief Minister said that within a year, machines and equipment older than 20 years in government health institutions will be replaced. The robotic surgery facility will be started in Super Specialty Hospital Chamiyana and Tanda Medical College within two months. Besides, Three Tesla MRI machines are also being installed in all medical colleges in a phased manner, added the release.

He said that the previous governments did not pay any special attention to improving health services, due to which patients are facing various problems. The present government has given priority to improvement in the field of education and health and Rs 1350 crore are being spent on medical technology. The state government will provide funds to construct hostels for students studying medicine and parking facility will be strengthened for patients as well as staff.

He said that today the premium health institutions of the state have become mere referral health institutions, hence there is a need for comprehensive improvement in them. The state government has spent Rs 100 crore for the improvement of health services in IGMC Shimla and in the coming time, Rs 200 crore more will be provided to improve it.

He said that due to restoration of old pension to government employees, many types of financial restrictions have been imposed on Himachal Pradesh, but the state government is still making efforts to improve health services. He said that patients always come to the hospital with the hope of recovery, in such a situation, if doctors talk to them in a good manner, their suffering will be reduced, added the release.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Colonel (Dr) Dhani Ram Shandil said that such dialogue programmes are important in improving health services. All medical professionals are doing good work in the health institutions of the state and efforts should continue to make it even better.

He said that there is a lot of progress in the field of medical education and the state government is making serious efforts to provide modern machines in Himachal Pradesh so that people can get better health facilities near their homes.

Health Secretary M Sudha Devi gave detailed information about the reforms being done in the health sector by the state government.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLA Harish Janartha and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. (ANI)

