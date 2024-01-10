New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against an employee of a private agency for demanding a bribe to give clearance to avail subsidy under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

An FIR has been registered against Gopi Jangir of Genesis India Private Limited (a firm appointed by KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission)) and other unknown public servants.

In the FIR into the matter, it is stated that the complainant, Pramod Shrihari Patil, a resident of Nagpur, owns a firm that manufactures and repairs electrical transformers.

As per the FIR, the complainant had taken a loan from Punjab National Bank of Rs 24,64,210 under the PMEGP (Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme) scheme with a subsidy amount of Rs 8,62,472 in January 2019. According to the scheme, an inspection of the unit by a joint inspection committee was to be carried out.

"Gopi Jangir, of a private agency appointed by KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) for inspections, reached out to the complainant to carry out physical verification and had a personal discussion," reads the FIR.

Gopi pointed out some lacunae on his part, like the fact that he has shifted the unit to another place without obtaining consent or permission from KVIC and that the bank has adjusted or appropriated margin money (subsidy) into the loan account before the joint inspection.

After this, Gopi Jangir demanded a bribe of Rs 45,000 to give a clean report and threatened to issue a negative report in case of non-payment of the bribe amount

Later, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 20,000. A senior CBI official said that on verification, the allegations were verified, and a case has been registered against the person. (ANI)

