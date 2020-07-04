New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to all states/UTs saying that all private laboratories in their state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing.

This is primarily to ensure high-quality testing and ensure correct interpretation of test results. Many of the labs are doing this test for the first time. In view of this, it is prudent to comply with NABL norms and obtain accreditation of private labs. This will also help in improving the overall quality of private labs in your state, read the letter.

Toteja, in his letter, said, "I also wish to emphasize that in the backdrop of the COVID crisis, NABL has established expedited approval mechanisms with fast-track approvals being granted within 7 days."

However, the need to augment testing for COVID-19 in the current situation is well understood, he added.

The letter further read, in view of this, all private laboratories in your state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation. All the labs who have applied can reach out to ICMR with a copy of their NABL application.

ICMR will provide expedited approval for TrueNat/CBNAAT subject to NABL approval, which can be submitted within a maximum time span of four weeks from the date of approval, stated the letter.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)

